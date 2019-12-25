UrduPoint.com
SHOs Reshuffled In 10 Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

SHOs reshuffled in 10 police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in 10 police stations of Faisalabad district

Police spokesman said that Inspector Nasir Abbas was appointed as SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while Inspector Abdul Majeed was appointed as SHO Chak Jhumra police station.

Similarly, Inspector Bashir Ahmad was appointed as SHO Balochni police station, Inspector Muhammad Asif as SHO People's Colony police station, Inspector Mohsan Muneer as SHO Millat Town police station, Inspector Syed Ashfaq Ahmad as SHO Rail Bazaar police station, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Akram as SHO Mansoorabad police station, SI Abdul Jabbar as SHO Factory Area police station, SI Muhammad Sufiyan as SHO Sadar Faisalabad police station and SI Muhammad Aftab Waseem as SHO Khurarianwala police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

