Siddique Khan Terms Decision Of Prime Minister Regarding Inflation Positive Sign

Siddique Khan terms decision of Prime Minister regarding inflation positive sign

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kila Abdullah President Siddique Khan Tareen on Thursday said that the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding inflation was to provide cheap prices of petrol and food items in the utility stores for the low income class which was positive sign of masses

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI workers called on him at his office.

Siddique Tareen said coalition parties were working for the eradication of corruption from the country and for the development and prosperity of the people, adding the positive results would soon begin to come to the notice of the people.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet meeting committee had been decided to give discounts on petrol, utility stores and groceries for the low income earners which would reduce the hardships of the poor.

He said that the Prime Minister was committed to eradicate corruption and move the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Tareen said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving towards development and prosperity, adding the improvement and prosperity of the party was not being digested by the opposition parties while they were engaged in conspiracies against the government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill the promises made to the people during the elections, adding the PTI party would once again win the general election on basis of performance.

