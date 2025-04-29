Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen eye health services, Sightsavers has provided Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi with advanced ophthalmic equipment worth Rs 12 million under its ongoing Cataract Support Programme.

This upgrade is aimed at enhancing cataract surgical services and improving access to quality eye care for the community, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The newly supplied equipment includes an air puff tonometer, operating microscope, operating table, slit lamp with applanation tonometer, autokeratorefractometer, biometer, and other essential surgical tools such as tubing and cassette for pulsar minimal stress. These advanced tools are expected to significantly improve the precision, efficiency, and capacity of cataract surgeries performed at the hospital.

This is not the first time Sightsavers has partnered with Holy Family Hospital. In the past, the organization has supported several eye health initiatives and school eye health training programs in collaboration with the hospital. Holy Family was also the first public sector hospital where Sightsavers established diabetic retinopathy screening and treatment services, marking the beginning of a long-standing collaboration to improve public eye health services.

This intervention is part of Sightsavers’ Cataract Support Programme, which was launched in 2021 to strengthen the cataract surgical services of selected health facilities across the country.

The programme supports hospitals on an annual basis by reviewing their needs and filling critical gaps in equipment, Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), and surgical consumables.

Munazza Gillani, Director of Sightsavers Pakistan & middle East said, “The provision of high-quality equipment not only enhances the surgical outcomes for cataract patients but also contributes to the overall strengthening of the health system.

This dual impact ensures that patients benefit directly through improved vision and indirectly through enhanced healthcare infrastructure.”

Dr Fuad A.K Niazi, Head of the Eye Department at Holy Family Hospital, expressed his gratitude for the continued support, stating that “We are thankful to Sightsavers for their consistent collaboration over the years. From pioneering diabetic retinopathy services to now equipping our department with advanced cataract tools, their support has been instrumental in enhancing our capacity to serve patients with quality eye care.”

By empowering hospitals like Holy Family with modern surgical capabilities, Sightsavers aims to reduce avoidable blindness caused by cataracts, restore sight, and improve the quality of life for thousands of people.

Sightsavers remains committed for working closely with public sector health institutions in Pakistan to promote inclusive, accessible, and high-quality eye care services for all.