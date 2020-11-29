UrduPoint.com
Sikh, Minorities Enjoying Freedom In Pakistan: PSGPC President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Sikh, minorities enjoying freedom in Pakistan: PSGPC president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) President Sardar Satwant Singh said that Sikh community and other minorities were living in the country like that of majority without any discrimination.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said the present government had provided extraordinary facilities to the Sikh community and one of the most sacred place for Sikhs, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur had been developed according to its status.

He said all sacred places of Sikhs like Darbar Sahib Nankana Sahib, Darbar Sahib Panja Sahib and other places had not only been beautified but also improved to their original status.

Satwant Singh said that on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Founder of Sikh Religion, Baba Ji Guru Nanak Sahib, the government gifted the Sikh community with Kartarpur Corridor and marvelous arrangements had been made for Sikh yatrees who had come to participate in the birth anniversary.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year less than the half Sikhs have come for the 551st birthday anniversary of Baba Ji, but the government departments including Police, Rangers, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Health and other departments have made special security and other arrangements for yatrees, " he said.

The PSGPC president said the Sikh community wherever it was living in the world, loved Pakistan and its people as they had given special respect to them.

He said that all minorities specially Sikh people of the country felt pride to be Pakistani as they were enjoying their lives with complete freedom.

To a question, Satwant said that under Phase-1 Kartarpur Corridor was built, however approaching roads to the Corridor were not upto the mark, adding that in the 2nd phase, the Sikh community expected fast speed tracks for one of the major Sikh place.

He said the Sikh community desired an Expressway between Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib so that time could be saved and better security could be provided to the yatrees, adding that it would also generate more revenue through religious tourism in the country.

He said the Sikh community, living in Europe, Canada and other countries could invest in mega projects if the government introduced such ideas, however, he said that Sikh believe in simplicity and serving(Sewa) so they were comfortable whatever facilities were provided inside gurdwaras by the administrations.

He especially thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javaid Bajwa and Pakistan Army for taking special interest in facilitating Sikh community and their security.

