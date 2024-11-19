Sikh Pilgrims From US, Canada Visit Historic Gurdwara In Khanewal
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A group of Sikh pilgrims from the United States and Canada visited the historic Gurdwara in the Makhdoom Pur area of Khanewal as part of celebrations marking the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.
The Gurdwara holds immense historical and spiritual significance for Sikhs, as Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, stayed at this site during his journey from Delhi to Multan in the 15th century. Each year, Sikh devotees from across the globe visit this sacred site to pay homage and connect with their spiritual heritage.
The pilgrims expressed profound satisfaction and gratitude for the hospitality and arrangements made by Pakistan. “We felt a deep sense of peace and belonging here. The government has taken exceptional steps to preserve and protect our sacred sites,” remarked a Sikh pilgrim, Darshan Singh.
During their visit, the pilgrims were delighted to see the Gurdwara in its original condition.
“It’s heartening to see the care and dedication with which Pakistan is maintaining our historical places,” they said. The pilgrims also lauded the foolproof security arrangements and the warm reception they received from local residents.
“Pakistan’s efforts to ensure the preservation and safety of our religious heritage are commendable,” one of the pilgrims added, highlighting the importance of such measures in promoting interfaith harmony.
The visit of these international pilgrims not only underscored the shared cultural heritage between Pakistan and the Sikh community but also reflected the country's commitment to safeguarding religious and historical sites for generations to come.
Security was tight during the visit, ensuring a smooth and serene experience for the pilgrims, who departed with fond memories of the hospitality and care they received in Pakistan.
