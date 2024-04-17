Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Reach Kartarpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Sikh pilgrims from India reached Kartarpur after attending ceremonies in Nankana Sahib and Sacha Sauda and performing their religious rituals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sikh pilgrims from India reached Kartarpur after attending ceremonies in Nankana Sahib and Sacha Sauda and performing their religious rituals. They will stay there for two days.

The Sikh leaders expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and the Shrines Branch.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem said the best arrangements had been made for the pilgrims and that was why the Sikh leaders had appreciated those efforts.

