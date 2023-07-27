Open Menu

Sillanwali Post Office Providing Best Daak Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Sillanwali post office providing best daak facilities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post Office Sillanwali is providing wide range of postal products and public services to cater for both the personal and business needs of various segments of society.

A Spokesman Rana Muhammad Afzal told APP that in line with special directives of Deputy Superintendent Mehtab Ahmed Haral , like the other postal offices of the division , Sillanwali post office has also been well-facilitated.He said that it is the premier national postal communication service holding together a vast country with a large population.

He said that the department is committed to serving every one, every day, everywhere even and had failed all the private postal services .

The spokesman said that Pakistan Post Office consists of a network of 13,419 post offices, 76 General Post Offices (GPOs), 48 District Mail Offices (DMOs) and 3 Offices of Exchange, along with central management facilities in big cities of the country including Islamabad and Lahore.

