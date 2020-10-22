UrduPoint.com
Sindh Agriculture University Holds Awareness Rally On Breast Cancer

Sindh Agriculture University holds awareness rally on breast cancer

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Prof Dr Zaheeruddin Mirani, on Thursday underlined the need to create awareness on breast cancer among women both in urban and rural parts of the country so that this cancer could be averted by adopting precautionary measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Prof Dr Zaheeruddin Mirani, on Thursday underlined the need to create awareness on breast cancer among women both in urban and rural parts of the country so that this cancer could be averted by adopting precautionary measures.

He termed increasing cases of breast cancer particularly in rural areas alarming, adding that lack of awareness and health facilities were major causes of rapid spread of such cancer in the country. Addressing a students' awareness rally in collaboration with NGO Pink Ribbon, the VC said that every year, over 90 thousand women of the country are being diagnosed with the diseases and of them over 20 thousand women were suffering from severe soreness of cancer, he said.

Iqra Riaz from Department of Social Development University of Sindh while speaking on the occasion said that timely diagnosis and treatment could reduce the risk of breast cancer which is spreading at a rapid pace due to different causes including lack of physical training, early puberty and smoking. The mothers avoiding to feed their babies were also suffering from the diseases, she said. Among others, Director Sindh Information Department Mirpurkhas Sawai Khan Chhilgri, Director University Enhancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar, Saima Awan and Syeda Azra also addressed the rally.

