Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacobabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday visited Village Adam Khan Panhwer of Jacobabad district, to offer condolence on the sad demises of Former Sindh Minister Sardar Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer, who died recently.

Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and expressed condolences to Mir Changez Khan Panhwer, Mir Orangzeb Khan Panhwer, Mir Suleman Khan Panhwer and other members of his family.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words the bereaved family.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to the media said that the people of Sindh have been drowned in grief due to the sudden death of the Late Sardar Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer. He said Late Sardar Panhawer were friends throughout Sindh.

CM Sindh said a great void has been created in the whole of Sindh after the death of the deceased. It is our prayer that the children of the deceased will enlighten his name.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the law and order problem is poor, but there was a time when people were travelling on roads very hard even during the day. However, God willing, InshAllah, the law and order problem will improve soon.

Minister for Information and Transport Sherjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Chawala, Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan and Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MPA Mumtaz Jakhrani, MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazher Nawaz Shaikh, DC Jacobabad, SSP Jacobabad and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.