Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates five new sections at Arts Council of Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the Arts Council of Pakistan, here and inaugurated its five new sections, namely Josh Malihabadi Library, Studio- I, Studio- II, Ahmad Parvez Art Gallery, and Cafe D'Art

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the Arts Council of Pakistan, here and inaugurated its five new sections, namely Josh Malihabadi library, Studio- I, Studio- II, Ahmad Parvez Art Gallery, and Cafe D'Art.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected governing body of the Arts Council, the chief minister said that the Arts Council had woven together the people of Pakistan with art and literature. "This assimilation can only be made with art, dance, poetry, and interaction which promote mutual respect and love," he said.

The chief minister appreciated the role and hard work of President of the Arts Council Ahmed Shah in promoting literary activities.

Ahmed Shah said that Pakistan Literature Festival would be held in Lahore from February 10 to 12, after which "it will be held in Gwadar and other cities of Pakistan.

Then, such festivals will be held in other countries, including the United States, London, and Dubai." Sardar Shah said that the provincial government had established Arts Councils in all the divisional headquarters of the province and their affiliation with the Karachi Arts Council would help promote literary activities, all over Sindh.

Earlier, the chief minister administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Council and congratulated them on their success.

Vice President of the Arts Council Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ejaz Farooqui, Joint Secretary Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, Members Governing Body Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Jafar Ahmed, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Nusrat Haris, Amjad Siraj Memon, Akhlaq Ahmed, Syed Shehzad Raza Naqvi, Dr Huma Mir, Dr Ayoub Sheikh, Saadat Jafri, Farrukh Shahab, Chand Gul Shah, Najia Ashar, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Asjad Bukhari took oath of their respective offices.