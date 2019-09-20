UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Thanks Chinese Govt For Supporting Kashmir Cause

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

Sindh Chief Minister thanks Chinese govt for supporting Kashmir cause

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, talking to out-going Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu, has thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and raising voice against Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, talking to out-going Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu, has thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and raising voice against Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Chief Minister said that China has always supported Pakistan and has proved to be the most trusted and reliable friend, said a statement on Friday.

He said that Chinese government has supported Pakistan stance in United Nations on Kashmir issue and raised its voice against Indian atrocities.

"We the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh are thankful to Chinese government in their unflinching support at the time of need," he said.

The Chinese diplomat said that China considers Pakistan as brother country and it would always be supporting Pakistan at its every step right from its foreign relations, development and human development.

The chief minister urged Chinese Consul General to keep supporting his government in revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

"The project had been approved at CPEC related JCC meeting but the project was put on back burner. "Now, I want you to talk to your government to support the Sindh government to construct KCR," he said.

The Chinese Consul General Wang Yu said he would try his best for revival of the KCR project.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the out-going consul general in implementation of the CPEC projects in Sindh.

The Consul General expressed gratitude to the chief minister for his support in every aspect while the chief minister presented gifts to the out-going Chinese Consul General.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister United Nations China CPEC Turkish Lira Murad Ali Shah From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

42 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

56 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

56 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.