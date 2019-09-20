Sindh Chief Minister thanks Chinese govt for supporting Kashmir cause

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, talking to out-going Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu, has thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and raising voice against Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Chief Minister said that China has always supported Pakistan and has proved to be the most trusted and reliable friend, said a statement on Friday.

He said that Chinese government has supported Pakistan stance in United Nations on Kashmir issue and raised its voice against Indian atrocities.

"We the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh are thankful to Chinese government in their unflinching support at the time of need," he said.

The Chinese diplomat said that China considers Pakistan as brother country and it would always be supporting Pakistan at its every step right from its foreign relations, development and human development.

The chief minister urged Chinese Consul General to keep supporting his government in revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

"The project had been approved at CPEC related JCC meeting but the project was put on back burner. "Now, I want you to talk to your government to support the Sindh government to construct KCR," he said.

The Chinese Consul General Wang Yu said he would try his best for revival of the KCR project.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the out-going consul general in implementation of the CPEC projects in Sindh.

The Consul General expressed gratitude to the chief minister for his support in every aspect while the chief minister presented gifts to the out-going Chinese Consul General.