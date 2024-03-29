Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the world's most advanced machine at JDC Free Lab, the Snipe Diagnostic CX8 capable of performing 300 blood tests in an hour.

The Governor said that the role of JDC in the welfare of the people is admirable and as a result of this spirit of humanitarian services, Zafar Abbas was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He said that we all should cooperate with JDC and other NGOs. JDC is taking initiative in every sector which is commendable, free transport service, computer courses and education by the organization for the convenience of people, the services in the sector are also commendable, he said.