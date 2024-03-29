Sindh Governor Inaugurates Latest Machine At JDC Free Lab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the world's most advanced machine at JDC Free Lab, the Snipe Diagnostic CX8 capable of performing 300 blood tests in an hour
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the world's most advanced machine at JDC Free Lab, the Snipe Diagnostic CX8 capable of performing 300 blood tests in an hour.
The Governor said that the role of JDC in the welfare of the people is admirable and as a result of this spirit of humanitarian services, Zafar Abbas was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
He said that we all should cooperate with JDC and other NGOs. JDC is taking initiative in every sector which is commendable, free transport service, computer courses and education by the organization for the convenience of people, the services in the sector are also commendable, he said.
Recent Stories
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects
SAU and ITC signs MoU to enhance Pakistan's agricultural exports
SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till June 30
DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University41 minutes ago
-
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner46 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects46 minutes ago
-
SAU and ITC signs MoU to enhance Pakistan's agricultural exports44 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance1 hour ago
-
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah1 hour ago
-
Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection1 hour ago
-
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO1 hour ago
-
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act1 hour ago
-
Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets1 hour ago