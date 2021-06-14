UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Reopen Schools With 50% Attendance From June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Sindh govt to reopen schools with 50% attendance from June 15

Sindh government has decided to reopen schools with 50% attendance from June 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has decided to reopen schools with 50% attendance from June 15.

This was in pursuance of decision of the Sindh Corona Task Force meeting and with approval of competent Authority, the notification issued by school education and Literacy Department Sindh revealed this here on Monday.

The classroom teaching and learning activities from class VI to VIII in all public and private institutions would be resumed.

Strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs should be ensured, it further added.

Before resumption/reopening of classes, it was made mandatory prior vaccination of teaching / non-teaching staff, it stated.

