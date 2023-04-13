UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza meets IGP Sindh

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Thursday met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office Karachi and had a detailed discussion on pending issues and other matters with the Sindh Police under the Women Development Department

The provincial minister said the Women Complaint Cell, Darul Aman, 23 Safe Houses under the department were actively working to protect the rights of women and cooperation of police was important to solve the various problems and issues faced by the women, said a news release on Thursday.

Also present on the occasion, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho said formal instructions had been issued to the in-charges of all the complaint centers working under the police to ensure permanent links with the Women Development Department in order to protect the rights of women.

It can also ensure the prevention of crimes.

The IGP Sindh assured the provincial minister that the police will provide all possible cooperation in solving the problems and difficulties faced by women and girls and protecting their rights as well as preventing crimes against them.

He gave instructions to the police not only to file FIRs for the crimes against women and girls and for the timely solution of the problems and difficulties faced by the women, but also to provide justice to them as soon as possible with an effective investigation.

Memon said the data of crimes against women and girls should be shared with the Women Development Department Sindh so that the prevention of such crimes could be ensured together.

Senior police officers including zonal DIGPs were also present on the occasion.

