Sindh Nari Day Urges For Women Empowerment, Effective Implementation Of Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Women Speakers on Sunday laid a great stress on the empowerment of women and effective implementation of laws related to them in the Sindh province while marking the occasion of 'Sindh Nari Day' at Karachi Press Club.

They said that the effective implementation of women laws was lagging behind in the province and needed authorities due attention.

The Speakers said that they had gathered to highlight the issues of girls and women as well as their success stories.

They said that the women were putting in their efforts and struggling for their rights in the society.

The first session of the Sindh Nari Day was moderated by Dr. Shehnila Zardari with speakers including Waheeda Mahesar.

Speaking on the issues of women and economy, Waheeda Mahesar said we had to equip our people with trainings and skills to overcome the challenge of unemployment in the society. She also stressed the need for documentation of informal economy.

Pushpa Kumari on the occasion said that the problems of Muslim or non-Muslim women were the same.

She said that the minority women were struggling for their rights as the Muslim women were attempting to achieve them.

While expressing her views over the enactment of family law related to minorities, she said that such other laws should also be made to facilitate them.

She emphasized that the forced conversions should be stopped and the minorities be provided with protection under the law.

Other sessions titled poetry on women empowerment; success stories: women's participation and contribution in law, sports, media and theater moderated by Fahmida Riaz; youth and education moderated by Shazia; and recitation of poetry by Shaiza Kareem were held. Later, Sindh Nari muscial programme also held.

Earlier, the Organizing Committee of the Sindh Nari Day launched the 'Sindh Nari Manifesto' and shed light on it.

