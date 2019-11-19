UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Arrest 690 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 690 accused were arrested from across the province during a period of a week from November 11 to 17, claimed a report of Sindh Police on Tuesday.

According to report, the arrested included 216 absconders and 74 proclaimed offenders while police also recovered arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched, stolen items from their possession.

As per details, Karachi police apprehended 312 including 69 absconders and 11 proclaimed offenders.

Hyderabad police nabbed 174 including 48 absconders and 11 proclaimed offenders.

Larkana police busted 117 including 61 absconders and 117 proclaimed offenders.

As many as 43 accused were arrested by Sukkur police including 10 absconders and 4 proclaimed offenders.

Shaheed Benazirabad Police arrested 24 absconders and 8 proclaimed offenders while 9 accused including 4 absconders were arrested from Mirpurkhas.

