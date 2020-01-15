UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Arrests 2502 Suspects During Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 2502 suspects were arrested by Sindh police across the province during last week.

According to IGP office statement issued here on Wednesday, the Karachi police arrested 636 accused, including 344 absconders from different areas of the metropolis, weapons were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Hyderabad police arrested 614 accused including 271 absconders, Larkana police arrested 414 accused including 199 absconders while Sukkur police arrested 838 accused, Shaheed Benazirabad 235 and Mirpurkhas police 58 during the period.

