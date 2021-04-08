UrduPoint.com
Sindh Rangers Arrest Two Alleged Most Wanted Dacoits

Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation based on intelligence information in Mehran Town Korangi area arrested two alleged most wanted dacoits.

The accused are identified as Saddam Hussain alias Ali and Saleem alias Sallu.

The accused are allegedly involved in various incidents of street crimes and robberies in different areas of Karachi, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Thursday.

A motorcycle reportedly used in the robbery was also recovered from their possession which was stolen from the area of Defense Police Station in November 2020.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that in November 2020, a man was robbed by them in Soldier Bazaar while in February 2021, a motorcyclist was robbed at PECHS Society. The suspects can be easily identified in the footage.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for legal action. Raids are being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 0347-9001111 or SMS.

