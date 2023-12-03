Open Menu

Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Sindhi Culture Day is celebrated on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm to highlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh. The day, also known as Sindhi Ajrak and Topi Day, is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of December.

Different programs and rallies were held across the country to mark the day.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organisations organised seminars, rallies, and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of the Sindh valley.

Donning traditional dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block-printed shawls spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

A large number of people, including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, labourers, villagers, associations, and workers, purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day. As the demand for Topi and Ajrak was soaring, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

