Sindhi Culture Day observes in Larkana Division with zeal and zest

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindhi cultural and unity day was observed throughout Larkana, Kambar-Shahdakdot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division on Sunday, with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country. Almost all nationalists’, Religious, political parties, social and other organizations on the day took out rallies.

The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every December. On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations held seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of the Indus valley.

People wore cultural dresses with Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to highlight the rich culture of Sindh. A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGO people, students and laborers purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day. As the demand for Topi and Ajrak soared, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

In Larkana city, wearing Sindhi cap and Ajrak the precisionists danced at Sindhi tunes and assembled at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana. It was giving a look of Eid festivity because small and big processions with smiles and commitment on their faces were seen on the streets and roads.

People exchanged Sindhi caps and Ajraks with each other and danced to the tune of famous folk songs. Students of various colleges and schools took out large rallies. Unprecedented sell of Sindhi cap was witnessed in Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot after December 03, 2023 was declared as Sindhi cultural day.

They said there was no threat to the Sindhi culture and a culture’s an ever-living thing. They said Sindh is rich in culture and tradition and is a soil of the peace-lovers and a Land of the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Sachal Sarmast. Women also equally participated in the celebrations by wearing traditional dresses and said the Culture Day is a good step to promote handicrafts like Ajrak and Sussi.

They prayed for the prosperity and development of Sindh and the Country.

On the occasion speakers highlighted the importance of the day.

They stressed the need for brotherhood among all people in the country. Many rallies, participated by a large number of people, were also taken out in the city to mark the day.

Several social, political groups and civil society members celebrated Cultural Sindhi Topi and Ajrak Day, organized different activities among rallies, seminars, gatherings, dance events on folk songs and traditional songs.

On the occasion, Larkano Press Club, Gomi Bai Ladies Club, Bhitai Social Welfare Association, Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana, Chandka Special Education centre, district education department, Abbasi Kalhoro Tanzeem, Sindh University Larkana campus, Knowledge Center and several other nationalists and media organizations organized rallies, seminars, Maach Katchehries and different events of cultural dances on the day.

A large number of people among men, women and school children dressed in new traditional clothes with Ajrak on their shoulders and Sindhi Topi (cap) on their heads, thronged streets and roads of the cities celebrating Sindh Culture Day here in different parts of province.

Meanwhile, A large number of women and children at Gomi Bai Ladies Club Larkana organized different activities of Mehndi, dance and other activities; all were in the cultural dressed women and children of schools participate on the occasion. The members of the Ladies Club women among Dr. Sakina Gaad, Farida, Apa Parveen Abro, Husna Junejo and others spoke high about the Sindhi culture and Ajrak topi on the occasion.

Similarly, a big rally was also taken out in Shahdadkot marking the Sindhi cultural day. The participants in the charged atmosphere in long queues of motorcade were warmly received on the outskirts of Kambar by the citizens of Kamber.

Such processions and Rallies were also taken out in Warah, Dokri, Mirokhan, Sujawal, Badah, Nasirabad and others towns of Larkana and Kambar-Shahdakdot and other districts of the Larkana division on Sunday.