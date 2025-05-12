Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with military officials and engineers visited to various areas in Tehsil Jandola and Gomal to identify suitable locations for the installation of surveillance cameras under the safe city project.

According to police spokesman SHO Gomal Police Station, Rehmat Khan Baloch, also accompanied the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the Safe City Project was not only introducing a surveillance system based on modern technology but will also play a vital role in protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining law and order.

He informed that the cameras would be equipped with advanced features including facial recognition, number plate recognition, and general surveillance, enabling timely identification of suspects and efficient investigation of crimes.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the district police, military institutions, and technical teams would work collaboratively to ensure the successful implementation of the project, providing citizens with a secure and peaceful environment.

