Open Menu

Site Visited For Safe City Project In Gomal, Jandola Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with military officials and engineers visited to various areas in Tehsil Jandola and Gomal to identify suitable locations for the installation of surveillance cameras under the safe city project.

According to police spokesman SHO Gomal Police Station, Rehmat Khan Baloch, also accompanied the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the Safe City Project was not only introducing a surveillance system based on modern technology but will also play a vital role in protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining law and order.

He informed that the cameras would be equipped with advanced features including facial recognition, number plate recognition, and general surveillance, enabling timely identification of suspects and efficient investigation of crimes.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the district police, military institutions, and technical teams would work collaboratively to ensure the successful implementation of the project, providing citizens with a secure and peaceful environment.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

22 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

42 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan