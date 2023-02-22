SIU arrests gang of robbers

The Special Investigation Unit, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged gang of robbers from Service Road, Hyderi Bus Stop, North Nazimabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):The Special Investigation Unit, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged gang of robbers from Service Road, Hyderi Bus Stop, North Nazimabad.

The accused arrested, identified as Muhammad Naseem, Nisar Ahmed and Akhtar Ali were involved in looting people withdrawing cash from banks, according to spokesman for SIU.

One of the arrested gang members used to enter the banks as a customer and reported about persons leaving the bank with huge cash to his accomplices outside, who would follow the person and rob him.

The accused confessed to committing robberies in New Karachi, Godhra, Serena Mobile Market, Golimar Chowrangi and other areas.

The police recovered three pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Sindh Arms Act in the police station SIU for the recovery of illegal weapons.

Police stations were being informed about the arrest of the accused. Further investigations are underway.