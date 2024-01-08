Open Menu

Six Cops Martyred, 27 Injured In Bomb Blast Targeting Police Vehicle: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) At least six police officials were martyred and 27 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district here Monday.

DPO Bajaur and Rescue 1122 spokesman told reporters that the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams when a roadside bomb exploded, killing six policemen and injuring 27 others.

The martyred cops were identified as Habib ur Rahim, resident of Inayat Killay, Munasib Khan of Tarkho, Muhammad Rauf Khan of Trakho Serai, Khan Muhammad, resident of Mamond and Ali Rehman.

Rescue 1122 said the injured included Adnan, Haroon, Siraj, Wali Jan, Sahibzada, Lehaz Ali, Rehman Gul, Shahid, Zafar Khan, Ahmad, Abdul Raziq, Muhammad Israr, Jahangir, Faiz ur Rehman, Sadbar, Hafiz, Hayat Ullah, Sher Muhammad, Abdullah, Sahib, Nemat Ullah, Sher Alam, Jalil, Habib Ullah and Ameer Zada.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to Khar hospital, where an emergency was declared.

Police said blood donation was sought by the hospital authorities for treatment of the victims. All the casualties were police personnel.

Ten of the critical injured have been shifted to Peshawar while 12 were under treatment at Bajaur Headquarters Hospital Khar.

