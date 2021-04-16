Six drivers arrested over rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested six drivers on charge of rash driving in various parts of the Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Friday that the police arrested driver Shehzad from Lateef Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Usama from Sahib Chowk, Saqib from Koh-e-Noor, Yasir from Chak No.228-RB, Shehzad and Akhtar from Chak No.2-JB Sargodha Road.

Further investigation was underway, said police.