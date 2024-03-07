Six Gamblers Arrested Over Cock Fighting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested six gamblers on cock fights and recovered five mobile phones, stake money Rs 24,410, three motorcycles, two chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.
According to the details, Gujar Khan Police held six gamblers identified as Owais, Babar, Sharif, Attique, Waqas and Anas. Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.
