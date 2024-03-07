Open Menu

Six Gamblers Arrested Over Cock Fighting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Six gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested six gamblers on cock fights and recovered five mobile phones, stake money Rs 24,410, three motorcycles, two chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Gujar Khan Police held six gamblers identified as Owais, Babar, Sharif, Attique, Waqas and Anas. Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Gujar Khan Saddar Nabeel Money All From

Recent Stories

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

47 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

2 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

5 hours ago
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

14 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

14 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

14 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

14 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

14 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan