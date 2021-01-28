UrduPoint.com
Six Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Six held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Airport police arrested three accused namely Asad Mehmood, Majid Ali and Shankar Masih and recovered 01 Kalashnikov, 04 magazines and 62 rounds from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Baruni police held two persons identified as Danish Gul and Faizan and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

Chontra police nabbed Mohsin Raza and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore with ammunition from his possession. Separate cases have been registered against them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams.

More Stories From Pakistan

