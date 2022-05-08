UrduPoint.com

Six Held With Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 08:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Tibba Sultan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six inter-provincial drug suppliers and recovered over one lac liters of wine from their possessions.

According to police sources, Police stopped a tanker on a tip of near Burewala bypass and recovered over one lac liters of liquor worth six million of rupees and netted six drug suppliers named Niaz Khan, Akram Goga, Sajed, Qamer, Tahir, Aslam and ring leader Iqbal.

Muhammad Iqal told police that they were supplying it to Karachi and some cities of south Punjab from Shiekhopura.

District Police officer (DPO) Vehari lauded the police team for their great effort and urged them to continue operation against the drug dealers.

