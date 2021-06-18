Six ice making units, hotel sealed in peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Friday during a crackdown on substandard ice making factories sealed six ice units for using dirty water at Kohat Road here.

The administration said that water filtration plants of some of the ice units were out of order while insects were discovered in water of some ice factories.

The water used for ice making was also hazardous to human health.

It said six such ice units were sealed. The authority also sealed a hotel at the University Road for unhygienic working condition.

Food Safety Authority also recovered 2000 liters of adulterated milk from a tanker in Dera Ismail Khan late night while on Hungu Bypass Road in Kohat 500 liters of substandard beverages were recovered and later discarded. Two persons were arrested during the action.