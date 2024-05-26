Open Menu

Six Illegal Arm Holders Held During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Six illegal arm holders held during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held Jahanzeb and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Tanveer.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 rifle of 12 bore from Zeeshan.

While, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Arshman and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Mubasher.

Following operation, Jatali police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar Sunday From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

22 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan