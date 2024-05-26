Six illegal arm holders held during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held Jahanzeb and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Tanveer.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 rifle of 12 bore from Zeeshan.

While, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Arshman and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Mubasher.

Following operation, Jatali police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.