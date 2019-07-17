Six killed, several injured in bus, van collision near Hub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as six persons were killed while several other were wounded when a passenger bus collided with a van near Hub in Baluchistan province on wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Rescue Police sources, a passenger bus going to Karachi from Turbat collided with a van in Naka Khari area near Hub after which both the vehicles caught fire, killing six persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Center Wander from where they were referred to Karachi for further treatment.