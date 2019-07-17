UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, Several Injured In Bus, Van Collision Near Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Six killed, several injured in bus, van collision near Hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as six persons were killed while several other were wounded when a passenger bus collided with a van near Hub in Baluchistan province on wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Rescue Police sources, a passenger bus going to Karachi from Turbat collided with a van in Naka Khari area near Hub after which both the vehicles caught fire, killing six persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Center Wander from where they were referred to Karachi for further treatment.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Police Vehicles Turbat Van Hub From

Recent Stories

Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport r ..

44 seconds ago

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

10 minutes ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

22 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.