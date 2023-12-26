Six passengers injured in Hangu firing

At least six people were injured when unknown assailants fired at a passenger van near Saddar police station in Hangu district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least six people were injured when unknown assailants fired at a passenger van near Saddar police station in Hangu district on Tuesday.

Police said six people including the driver of the passenger vehicle were injured in the firing incident.

Soon after the incident, DPO Hangu, Nisar Ahmad Khan, and his team reached the site of the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Hangu.

