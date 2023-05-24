UrduPoint.com

Six Suspects Held; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested six suspects recovering arms and ammunition from them during a search and strike operation here in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with Gomal University Police Station SHO Sardar Azeem Ullah following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police, during the checking, arrested the accused Kashif son of Muhammad Rehman resident of Mandan area of Bannu district and recovered 330 grams of hashish from his possession. Accused Rozi Khan son of Gulistan resident of Garah Mahmood was arrested with a single shot 12-bore, Muhammad Altaf son of Shabbir resident of Dabia road was arrested with a Kalashnikov and fitted magazine and 11 cartridges, accused Aziz ur Rehman son of Saleh Muhammad resident of Dajal was arrested with a single shot 12-bore rifle and two cartridges, a 303-bore rifle along with seven cartridges were recovered from accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Gulistan resident of Garah Mahmood while a single shot 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges was recovered from accused Gulistan son of Rangeen resident of Garah Bardil.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused and started further investigations.

