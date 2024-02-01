Six Workers Injured As Roof Of Shed Collapsed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Six labourers were injured when a roof of a livestock shed caved in near adda Johal, Sheikhupura road on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, labourers were working to raise the roof of a shed with a jack when all of sudden, it caved in.Consequently, one worker suffered minor injuries while 5 others were seriously injured. They included Rafaqat, Zeshan, Shahid , Shah Nawaz and Sagar.
They were rushed to DHQ hospital.
