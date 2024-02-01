Six workers injured as roof of shed collapsed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Six labourers were injured when a roof of a livestock shed caved in near adda Johal, Sheikhupura road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, labourers were working to raise the roof of a shed with a jack when all of sudden, it caved in.Consequently, one worker suffered minor injuries while 5 others were seriously injured. They included Rafaqat, Zeshan, Shahid , Shah Nawaz and Sagar.

They were rushed to DHQ hospital.