ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Sixth three-day International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE 2019) organized by Institute of Space Technology (IST) has begun here with participation of a number of researchers and scientists from across the world to deliberate upon the latest technology trends and developments in the field of space technology.

Chairman Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the National Space Agency of Pakistan Maj. General Amer Nadeem HI (M) inaugurated the conference and graced the occasion as chief guest.

Senior dignitaries from the academia, elite Research and Development organizations and industry were also present on the occasion.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts being made by IST towards achieving academic excellence and promoting research focused on space technology in particular, and on associated technologies in general.

He said that it was heartening that IST enjoyed active and healthy liaison with the world's leading space exploration institutions. The success of this international conference and IST's educational activities on space research are evident of the fact that Pakistan's position is going to become prominent on the educational map of the world.

He expressed his wish to see further improvement in this situation for which he urged the youth and senior scientists to set new examples in the field of research and development by setting aside traditional methods.

Vice Chancellor IST Professor Dr. Syed Wilayat Hussain while highlighting the many achievements of the Institute in a very short time, stressed the importance of space science and engineering education and research, as it will be a major contributory factor for advancement in all technologies.

He said, Space science was not just about satellites and rockets; it pledged to satisfy human curiosity by answering questions about the deep mysteries of the Universe.

It also helps in shaping modern lifestyle by producing helpful applications for all walks of life. Policy makers in Pakistan are aware of this aspect so capacity building and investment in space technology are being given significance at all levels.

Earlier, Conference Secretary, Dr. Najam Abbas gave an overview of the conference and said that the event will feature 10 technical tracks including Aeronautics and Astronautics, Satellite Technology and Applications, Mechanical Engineering for Aerospace Applications, Aerospace Materials Design and Engineering, Guidance, Navigation and Controls and GNSS, Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology, Remote Sensing, GIS and Space Applications, Mathematical & Statistical Modeling for Space Applications, Space Policy, Law and Management and Space Technology Education and Popularization.

Other highlights include 62 sessions namely 23 Technical Sessions, 12 Workshops, nine Panel Discussions, seven Plenary Sessions, three Webinars, four Forum-360, Poster Session, Science at Glance and Meet the Scientist Sessions.

A total of 85 research papers will be presented in the conference in consort with 15 poster presentations.

Distinguished International and National Keynote speakers will present their keynote talks. A spectrum of over 40 National and International invited speakers from USA, Canada, Spain, France, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Turkey, China, Jordan, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia and Pakistan will share their research accomplishments with the academicians, researchers and students.