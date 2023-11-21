SJC issues written order regarding dismissal of complaint against Justice Tariq Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued a written order regarding dismissal of a complaint against the Supreme Court’s Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

It said that the complainant Mrs. Amna Malik gave unsatisfactory answers of the questions and withheld information. She conceded that her complaint was not justified in view of the documents seen by her.

The SJC further said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood stated that he had been publicly defamed and as the complainant herself conceded that it was factually incorrect he requested that action to be taken against her and against M. Azhar Siddique, ASC, who had tweeted her complaint.

The order said that Justice Masood had also requested that since he was publicly defamed he should be publicly exonerated too and that the order passed today as well as the examination of the complainant and answers to questions be disclosed and that he did not claim any confidentiality regarding it or in respect of his written response.

The SJC order said,"The complainant herself has stated that her complaint should not have been filed as the allegations were not correct. There is no substance in the complaint and we are of the opinion that it was filed maliciously to defame Justice Tariq Masood. The complaint is dismissed.

"The question whether the complainant should be proceeded against for filing a false complaint will be considered later," it added.

Regarding the request of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the order cited clause 13 of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005 which "stipulates that the proceedings of the council shall be conducted in camera and shall not be open to public. However, clasuse 13(3) of the procedure states that the proceedings, if so directed by the council, can be reported.

"Accordingly, considering the request of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who wants public exoneration, the stated proceedings be reported by the secretary of the council and uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website."

The order said that in view of the fact that the complaint was statedly tweeted by M Azhar Siddique, ASC, notice be issued to him calling for his explanation within seven days whether he tweeted, and if he had why should action in accordance with law not be taken against him or as recommended to be taken.

It may be mentioned here that the SJC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. It was attended by other members including Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, LHC’s Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and HCB’s Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.