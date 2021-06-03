SME sector playing key role in national uplift

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector is playing a key role in the national development, said All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), Senior Vice Chairman Engineer Bilal Jamil.

He said that the focus of the government was to enhance export while the contribution of the SME sector was around 66 percent.

Introducing APBUMA, he said that it was the largest and elected trade body of the SME sector with its offices in Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Karachi.

He said that an export consignment generally took a cumulative period of six months starting from getting export order till delivery.

He said that the government should reintroduce a zero-rating scheme as it will help the SME sector to enhance exports to the maximum level.