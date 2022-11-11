SMEDA launches e-learning curriculum for SMEs to promote export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (ReMIT) Project of UN-ITC (United Nation's International Trade Centre) launched an e-learning curriculum for Pakistan's Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs), here on Friday.

The launching ceremony was addressed by Kashif Anwar Sheikh, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muhammad Saeed from the UN-ITC Geneva, Dr Jawwad Agha, National Project Coordinator and Senior Technical Advisor of the ReMIT-ITC Project, Sehar Malik, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Nadia J Seth, Head of Policy and Planning, SMEDA, said a press release issued here.

The speakers appreciated that the e-learning curriculum was designed to enhance SMEs technical capacities and increasing their ability to export and encourage export growth in the country. This self-learning online SME e-curriculum was also focused to help SMEs' integrate themselves in global value chains by directly exporting their products. It helps SMEs develop their technical capacities and knowledge base in key thematic areas covering various competencies required to integrate in international trade flows, e.g. how to comply with export regulations, understanding Customs procedures and workflows, international trade finance, air and sea freight, financing options for exporters, and government incentives for exporters. Ultimately, the training curriculum will enhance the SMEs' ability to export, which is of vital economic importance. The e-learning package announced today will, subsequently, be rolled out by SMEDA and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to their SME clients in all parts of the country.

The programme was sponsored by the UK government through Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO). The UN-ITC, which is a joint agency of the WTO (WTO) and the United Nations (UN), provided the technical assistance.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the activities of the UN ITC's ReMIT project in creating awareness and practically helping members across the country in recognizing and playing their roles.

Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Seher Malik hoped that women entrepreneurs would benefit from the tremendous learning opportunity.

Dr Muhammad Saeed from the UN-ITC Geneva said that trade facilitation had important implications for a country's export competitiveness.

Dr Jawwad Agha, National Project Coordinator and Senior Technical Advisor of the ReMIT-ITC Project, told the audience that the e-learning curriculum addressed key national commitments Pakistan made under the Trade Facilitation Agreement and would play a key role in vital national economic growth and enhance the capacity of Pakistani businesses to export.

Ms. Nadia J Seth, Head of Policy and Planning, SMEDA concluded the event by lauding the hard work of SMEDA's team and the contribution of Pakistani SMEs and their feedback for the development of the curriculum. She also recognized the support of the UKAID/FCDO, the International Trade Center, Geneva and the ITC national project team in the capacity building of Pakistani SMEs. With that she formally launched the e-learning curriculum and made it available SMEs across Pakistan.