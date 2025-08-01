SMIU commences Independence Day Celebrations under theme of "Marka-e-Haq"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan-Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah- Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) commenced celebrations of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan under the theme “Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi” from Friday to follow the decision taken by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On the first day of the celebrations a tree plantation ceremony was held at SMIU’s Henry Vines Garden, where Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and Dr. Ivan Eubanks, distinguished English Language teaching professional and Director of UCCI tv at the University Collage of the Cayman Islands, planted samples as a gesture of growth, resilience, and commitment to the prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai presented a great tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces who defended the country with great courage, national spirit and commitment during the Indian aggression of May 2025.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the four-day war defeated India and proved that no Indian aggression is acceptable for Armed forces, for common people, politicians and other segments of Pakistan.

Dr. Sahrai further said it was the war of modern technology and AI also, which was won by Pakistan.

He emphasized the youth to uphold the legacy of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Jinnah by safeguarding national interests of the country and serving the nation with honesty and dedication.

The Vice Chancellor announced that SMIU has chalked out different programs to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan from 1st August to 14th August.

The ceremony was attended by deans, chairperson, sectional heads, faculty, other employees and students of the university.