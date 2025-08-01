Open Menu

SMIU Commences Independence Day Celebrations Under Theme Of "Marka-e-Haq"

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SMIU commences Independence Day Celebrations under theme of "Marka-e-Haq"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan-Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah- Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) commenced celebrations of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan under the theme “Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi” from Friday to follow the decision taken by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On the first day of the celebrations a tree plantation ceremony was held at SMIU’s Henry Vines Garden, where Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and Dr. Ivan Eubanks, distinguished English Language teaching professional and Director of UCCI tv at the University Collage of the Cayman Islands, planted samples as a gesture of growth, resilience, and commitment to the prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai presented a great tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces who defended the country with great courage, national spirit and commitment during the Indian aggression of May 2025.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the four-day war defeated India and proved that no Indian aggression is acceptable for Armed forces, for common people, politicians and other segments of Pakistan.

Dr. Sahrai further said it was the war of modern technology and AI also, which was won by Pakistan.

He emphasized the youth to uphold the legacy of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Jinnah by safeguarding national interests of the country and serving the nation with honesty and dedication.

The Vice Chancellor announced that SMIU has chalked out different programs to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan from 1st August to 14th August.

The ceremony was attended by deans, chairperson, sectional heads, faculty, other employees and students of the university.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

8 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

23 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan