Software technology parks to be set up in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :In a major development towards enhancing the IT industry growth in Pakistan, two MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) were signed on Thursday for setting up software technology parks in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

A ceremony in this regard was held in the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui attended the event, said a news release.

The software technology park in Faisalabad will be set up at Sitara Chemical's Ali Fatima College of Science & Technology with a space of 19,500 sq. ft. It is the first-ever software technology park to be set up in Faisalabad.

In Rawalpindi, the software technology park will be set up at Amazon Outlet Mall with a space of 44,000 sq. ft, which will address the demand of the technology sector for additional software technology parks in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said the IT industry was receiving top priority from the present government to improve Pakistan's economy, create jobs and lift the overall quality of life.

He said the industry was being provided strong government support and extremely attractive incentives.

There were several projects intended to facilitate and assist the IT industry in its growth trajectory and ensure continued momentum in local and export earnings upward, he added.

Shoaib Siddiqui commended the IT professionals and entrepreneurs for making Pakistan's ICT industry a success story, having achieved a stellar remittance inflow growth rate and making it the country's largest net exporter in the services sector.

He stressed the need for close liaison between the IT industry and public sector entities for ensuring the holistic growth of Pakistan's IT sector. He also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their investment in Amazon Mall, which would now also help the IT companies in generating jobs and exports.

Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export board Osman Nasir said there was strong demand for STPs in the country. Due to the booming IT industry, STPs were being setup on public-private sector partnership basis.

PSEB, he said, was converting unused buildings into state-of-the-art STPs.

He said work was underway for establishing software technology parks in the universities, including Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Karachi, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Sciences & Technology University (QUEST), Nawabshah, Bannu University, Ultrasoft Building Quetta, Vertexsoft Building Swat and IBA Sukkur.