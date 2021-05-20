UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Software Technology Parks To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi, Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Software technology parks to be set up in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :In a major development towards enhancing the IT industry growth in Pakistan, two MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) were signed on Thursday for setting up software technology parks in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

A ceremony in this regard was held in the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui attended the event, said a news release.

The software technology park in Faisalabad will be set up at Sitara Chemical's Ali Fatima College of Science & Technology with a space of 19,500 sq. ft. It is the first-ever software technology park to be set up in Faisalabad.

In Rawalpindi, the software technology park will be set up at Amazon Outlet Mall with a space of 44,000 sq. ft, which will address the demand of the technology sector for additional software technology parks in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said the IT industry was receiving top priority from the present government to improve Pakistan's economy, create jobs and lift the overall quality of life.

He said the industry was being provided strong government support and extremely attractive incentives.

There were several projects intended to facilitate and assist the IT industry in its growth trajectory and ensure continued momentum in local and export earnings upward, he added.

Shoaib Siddiqui commended the IT professionals and entrepreneurs for making Pakistan's ICT industry a success story, having achieved a stellar remittance inflow growth rate and making it the country's largest net exporter in the services sector.

He stressed the need for close liaison between the IT industry and public sector entities for ensuring the holistic growth of Pakistan's IT sector. He also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their investment in Amazon Mall, which would now also help the IT companies in generating jobs and exports.

Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export board Osman Nasir said there was strong demand for STPs in the country. Due to the booming IT industry, STPs were being setup on public-private sector partnership basis.

PSEB, he said, was converting unused buildings into state-of-the-art STPs.

He said work was underway for establishing software technology parks in the universities, including Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Karachi, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Sciences & Technology University (QUEST), Nawabshah, Bannu University, Ultrasoft Building Quetta, Vertexsoft Building Swat and IBA Sukkur.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Bannu Quetta Technology Exports Swat Nawabshah Rawalpindi Sukkur Nasir University Of Engineering And Technology Event From Government Industry Top Institute Of Business Administration Sitara Chemical Industries Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

22 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.