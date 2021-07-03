'Solar energy readily available, environment friendly sources to overcome energy crisis'

Solar energy is one of the most readily available cheap, environment friendly sources to overcome the energy crisis in Pakistan on a sustained basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Solar energy is one of the most readily available cheap, environment friendly sources to overcome the energy crisis in Pakistan on a sustained basis.

This was stated by Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Patron In-Chief Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while addressing the third meeting of this standing committee.

He said that power houses established under CPEC had played a major role in overcoming the shortage of electricity. Despite many energy projects, shortage of electricity could be overcome by capitalizing unlimited sources of solar energy. He said that Pakistan was a lucky country where sunlight remain available daily for at least 14 hours.

Tahir Yaqoob Chairman FCCI standing committee underlined the importance of CPEC in Pakistan's economy and said that we must encourage joint ventures with developed countries in order to switch over from Primary to hi-tech projects.

He particularly mentioned his visit to Turkey and said that many Turkish companies were willing to launch joint ventures with Pakistan in the hi-tech sector. "It will have a trickle down effect and encourage units currently using old and redundant technologies to switch over to sophisticated and emerging technologies," he said.

Tahir said that coronavirus was a major handicap in materializing this proposal; however now the situation was returning back to normal and we must expedite follow up of this Turkish offer.

Dr. Khurrum Tariq briefed the participants about the 600KV solar system installed in his factory.

Former President FCCI Muzmil Sultan said that Pakistan's future was directly linked with solar energy and we must introduce new policies for the commercialization of it. He said that like car financing, our financial institutions must promote and finance solar projects at individual, collective, commercial and industrial levels.

Later a presentation on electric vehicles was also given.