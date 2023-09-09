Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting with terrorists during an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops effectively engaged terrorists' location.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced, Shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.