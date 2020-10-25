Sole agenda of PDM to skip accountability process: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the sole agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was to skip from accountability process and they used institutions to protect their corruption.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the PDM leadership had no interests with the country as they had already shifted their families and properties abroad.

However, the minister vowed that the government under the acumen leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare those who had plundered the national wealth and they would be made accountable.

He said the government was committed to put the country on path of economic progress and prosperity.

Shibli said Pakistan had huge potential and the PTI government would bring progress and prosperity.

"The Paksitani people are fully aware and politically matured and no one can deceive them," he said.

The minister said we were going in right direction and would ensure full support to strengthen the state institutions.

Imran Khan was a visionary leader having a sound character and he would purge the country from the corrupt and selfish gangs, he added.

Regarding PDM rally in Quetta, Shibli said unfortunately a convicted person was allowed to address the PDM gathering who targeted the state institutions particularly Pak Army.

The army which had been fighting war against the terrorism for the last 19 years and its hundred of thousands personnel had sacrifices their lives for the protection of mother land and averted Pakistan from becoming Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan, he added.

He said a convicted person (Nawaz Shairf) attacked the army besides using foil language in the PDM gathering.

There was no difference between the agenda of PDM and our enemies, he said.

Criticizing the PDM, the minister said Owais Noorani had used the PDM platform for promoting the enemies narrative to liberate Balochisan.

"We will liberate the people, the country and Balochistan from such those plunderers who looted the national exchequers," he said.

The government would certainly seek explanation from Owais Noorani for his anti-state diatribe and then would take action, he said.

The minister said Maryam Safdar had no moral justification to ask questions from the nation.

She should answer only the two questions that how they made their assets and how they laundered money abroad, the minister questioned.

He said the PML-N government gave preference to their blue-eyed on merit which resulted brain drain of talent people from the country.

Coming hard on Bilawal Bhutto, the minister said that he should ask question from his father (Zardari) who had deprived the people from 'Roti, Kapra and Makan' a famous slogan of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP was a national level political party but due corrupted practice of its leadership, it had become a regional party and would likely to further reduce to just two districts, he added.

Shibli said former President Asif Ali Zardari laundered $ 65 million abroad and took refuge behind presidential immunity instead of answering his corruption.

He said it would have been better if the opposition talked about sanctity and respect of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] as was done by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly instead of maligning the state institutions.

He said PM Imran Khan also condemned the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said that French President Macron had chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens.

Replying to a question, the minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project of people of Pakistan and not of a particular party.

So called inauguration by Pakistan Muslim League (N) of Orange Train was in fact the celebration of looting the national treasury and public resources, he said.

In response to another question, he said all out efforts were being made to reduce inflation and expressed the hope that the people would witness a visible reduction in price hike in few weeks.