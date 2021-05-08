UrduPoint.com
South Punjab Secretariat Termed As Historic Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Parliamentarians from Southern Punjab on Saturday hailed setting up of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan saying the historic move will provide much needed solace to the people of the neglected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentarians from Southern Punjab on Saturday hailed setting up of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan saying the historic move will provide much needed solace to the people of the neglected areas.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has honoured the commitment made with the people of South Punjab during the general elections," the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Multan Ahmad Hussain Deharr said in a telephonic conversation with APP.

He said that South Punjab Secretariat would help resolving the issues of the people of South Punjab according to their wishes.

He said people of South Punjab are appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for shaping the long-standing demand of the area into reality.

Another PTI MNA from Multan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has said that past governments ignored the rights of the people of South Punjab.

"South Punjab secretariat is a historical event, a new beginning for South Punjab province," he saidHe said people of South Punjab have a strong bond of affection with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the PTI government was resolving the issues of the people.

Replying to a question, PTI MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan said that different projects of welfare for South Punjab are in pipeline and all commitments would be fulfilled during the tenure of the government.

