Soyem of late Mumtaz Ali Bhutto held in Mirpur Bhutto

The Soyem of the veteran politician, central leader of PTI, Former Sindh Chief Minister and Chief of Bhutto Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto was observed at Mirpur Bhutto of Larkana District on Tuesday

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Soyem of the veteran politician, central leader of PTI, Former Sindh Chief Minister and Chief of Bhutto Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto was observed at Mirpur Bhutto of Larkana District on Tuesday.

Qura'an Khwani was held at his residence in which people of various walks of life including MNAs, MPAs, leaders and workers of Sindh National Front and other political parties, notables of the area, community men of Bhutto tribe participated in the Qura'an Khwani was held and collective prayers was offered for the departed soul of the deceased.

The lunger (free food) was also distributed among the people.

Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto and Ali Haidar Bhutto, the sons of late Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto and other members of the Bhutto family and relatives were present during the distribution of lunger to the people who were came from far-flung areas to attend the Soyem.