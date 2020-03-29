SP awarded commendation certificate

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Superintendent of Police (SP) Madina Town Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib has been awarded commendation certificate in recognition of his performance during March 2020.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, during a meeting, presented commendation certificate to the SP and said that police teams, under his supervision, arrested 473 proclaimed officers besides arresting eight members of two dacoit gangs and recovered snatched items worth Rs 9.

2 million from them.

The Madina division police also nabbed 268 drug-traffickers and 227 illicit weapon-holders besides arresting 68 gamblers and 345 kite sellers.