UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Awarded Commendation Certificate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

SP awarded commendation certificate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Superintendent of Police (SP) Madina Town Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib has been awarded commendation certificate in recognition of his performance during March 2020.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, during a meeting, presented commendation certificate to the SP and said that police teams, under his supervision, arrested 473 proclaimed officers besides arresting eight members of two dacoit gangs and recovered snatched items worth Rs 9.

2 million from them.

The Madina division police also nabbed 268 drug-traffickers and 227 illicit weapon-holders besides arresting 68 gamblers and 345 kite sellers.

Related Topics

Police March 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.