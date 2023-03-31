Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss of lives in stampede tragedy

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident of the stampede that claimed eleven lives during the distribution of ration bags by a private factory in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident of the stampede that claimed eleven lives during the distribution of ration bags by a private factory in Karachi.

"The stampede incident is unfortunate. The provincial government should investigate the tragic incident," the speaker said in his condolence message issued by his office.

The speaker also prayed for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the incident.