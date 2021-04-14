Speakers at VITF urge diversification in export products

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF) chapter Europe here on Wednesday aimed to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European countries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF) chapter Europe here on Wednesday aimed to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European countries.

The forum was attended by a large number of participants via video link, including, Head of the Political, Trade and Communication Section from European Union Daniel Clauss, Commercial Counsellor in Germany Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Trade & Investment in Spain Ahmad Affan, Khalid Hanif in Italy, Rao Rizwan-ul-Haq in Netherland and Ghulam Mustafa in Sweden.

In his keynote address, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that it was an important opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to take advantage of GSP Plus and explore export opportunities in new sectors.

Despite the GSP Plus status, our exports were far below the required volume while the forum would help in tackling the challenges being faced by Pakistani exports in European countries.

Addressing the forum, Head of Trade and Communication Section of the European Union of Pakistan Daniel Claus said the European Union has given GSP status to many developing countries, including Pakistan.

He said Pakistan could take benefit from zero duty and expand its focus from textile to gems and jewellery, tourism, IT, mining and handicrafts.

Trade and Commercial Counselors also shared key information related to exhibitions, trade fairs and possible investment opportunities through joint ventures.