Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrations of Pakistan Resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The speakers from major political parties Monday paid tributes to the Quaid-i-Azam for his vision, will, leadership, character, courage and conviction at celebrations organized here to mark 80 years of "Pakistan Resolution".

The special event was hosted by Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, which was also attended by a jam-packed audience at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The function with the theme: "A Tribute to Quaid-i-Azam" was organized to commemorate 80 years of the passage of the Pakistan Resolution at the historic Lahore session of the All India Muslim League in March 1940, which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan.

The event was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while Murtaza Noor was Secretary of the forum.

Welcoming the guests, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said "What is happening in India today has proven the Quaid-i-Azam right as he saw through this bigoted Hindutwa mindset 80 years ago and that is why, he demanded an independent state for the Muslims." Comparing Modi's India with Pakistan, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan today was more inclusive while India had become more exclusive and narrow minded and Modi's India was burying the legacy of its founding fathers, adding it was imperative that Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the Quaid's vision of a tolerant, inclusive, pluralistic and progressive Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the Quaid-i-Azam, Mushahid Hussain referred to his commitment to the rights of women as well as Human Rights where he even supported the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

On women's rights, he passed legislation on property rights for women.

He added that the Quaid-i-Azam had no army, no atom bomb, no establishment support and no big money yet he had character, commitment, leadership qualities and support of the Muslim masses, which enabled him to found the Pakistan State through the democratic process of the ballot box.

Former Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani praised the Quaid-i-Azam for liberating the Muslims from the yoke of Congress domination but he also criticized those elements in the Pakistani state who had tried to censor the Quaid's teachings to suit their political convenience.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate said that Quaid-i-Azam was a role model for all Pakistanis adding 'Pakistani nation is eternally greateful to Quaid-i-Azam for giving them freedom." Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam said that all of the stalwarts of the South Asian sub-continent of the 20th Century, the Quaid-i-Azam was the greatest of them and his legacy could be continued with the provision of good quality education in the country.

Former Foreign Minister, Senator Sartaj Aziz, who had met the Quaid-i-Azam as a student leader, also talked about his recollections about the Quaid's role and the freedom movement.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq said that Quaid-i-Azam had a special relationship with Allama Iqbal who was pivotal in bringing him back to India after the Quaid-i-Azam had settled in London.

He said that the Quaid-i-Azam had implemented Iqbal's philosophy and vision who also sought a separate homeland for Muslims.

Prominent anchor and columnist Hafeezullah Niazi, specially came from Lahore and addressed the function talking about the role and contribution of both Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

A group of 50 students of the Islamia College University, Peshawar also attended the function on special invitation and they invited Senator Mushahid Hussain to host a similar event in Peshawar at their university.

Senator Mushahid Hussain accepted the invitation and he announced that the National Forum Celebrating 80 Years of Pakistan Resolution would have similar events in the provincial capitals including the Government College University, Lahore and the Sindh Madrassatul islam University in Karachi as well.

At the conclusion of the seminar, special souvenirs were presented to the speakers. A song in praise of the Quaid was sung by students of QAU.