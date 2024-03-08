Open Menu

Speakers Urge Gender Equality On International Women's Day

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:43 PM

SAFWCO, SAFCO Microfinance Company and SAFCO Support Foundation here on Friday organized an event in commemoration of International Women's Day, awarding personalities working for women's rights and female employees

During the event, representatives of the civil society emphasized the need for sustained efforts to end gender discrimination and urged women to play a more active role.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Hyderabad club, SAFACO's founder and CEO Suleman G. Abro said they had gathered here to express their determination to empower women and eliminate gender disparities. Gender equality was not just a goal but a fundamental human right. Together, we could break all barriers and create a future where all women lead empowered and dignified lives, he added.

Eminent lawyer Yousuf Laghari said that the rights of women and men were equal in national and international law, but they were not being implemented.

Giving women freedom of opinion and vote would automatically give them all rights including justice, said, adding Women had to fight for their own freedom, we would support them.

On this occasion, social activist Amar Sindhu said that out of fear, people were giving the color of struggle for women's rights as a struggle against men, which was completely wrong, we wanted gender equality.

Irfana Mallah stated that gender equality could not be achieved without the cooperation of men. Men and social organizations like SAFCO should also support us in this struggle, he added.

Managing Director SMCL Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said if women were the axis of economic and social development, the entire society would develop.

Dr. Ismail Kunbhar said that Pakistan was committed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and one of the goals was to empower women.

During the ceremony, Shahnaz Sheedi, Professor Mumtaz Bano, Mahesh Kumar, Shahida Taj Abro, Professor Ghulam Ali Jariko, Nadia Larak, Pushpa Kumari, Zarina Leghari, Zeb-un-Nisa Mallah, Dr. Shaukat Abro, Shabana Mallah, Bashir Ahmed Abro, Ghofrana, Reshma, Farah Kashif and others also spoke.

Advocate Yousuf Laghari and Shehnaz Sheedi were awarded in recognition of their exemplary performance in advocating for women's rights, while Alina Maria, Shabana Mallah, Arsla Anjum, Kashif Naz Bhatti, Nadia Larak, Erum Maria, Farah Naz, Farzana Soomro and other women were honored with cash prizes, certificates and shields.

More Stories From Pakistan