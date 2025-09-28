Special Assistant congratulates provincial minister for new ministries

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has congratulated all the provincial ministers on assuming their new portfolios.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Khan specially congratulated the Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro for receiving the portfolio of Planning and Development Ministry.

He praised Shoro for leading the irrigation officials as they prepared to face the flood situation.

Khan also praised the new Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for his services.